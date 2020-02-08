7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Sanders and Buttigieg say they wouldn't have ordered Soleimani strike

Rashaan Ayesh

Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders and Mayor Pete Buttigieg both stated they would have handled the drone strike on Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani differently than President Trump by not ordering one.

The big picture: Trump is likely to parade the killing of Soleimani as one of his signature national security accomplishments in the 2020 campaign. ABC News' David Muir pointed out previous administrations knew of Soleimani's threat but never ordered a strike.

What Buttigieg is saying:

"In the situation that we saw with President Trump's decision, there is no evidence that [killing Soleimani] made our country safer."

What Sanders is saying:

"You're opening the door to international anarchy. What we have got to do, which Trump does not understand, is strengthen the State Department in our diplomatic capabilities, not just the military... Let us sit down and work out our differences through debate and discussion at the U.N., not through war and more war and expenditures of trillions of dollars and the loss of god knows how many lives."

Worth noting: Sanders also named some of the "very bad leaders" whom Trump has worked with: North Korean leader Kim Jung Un, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Orion Rummler

GOP Sen. Mike Lee signs onto Sanders' push to block military funds for Iran

Sen. Mike Lee in March 2019. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) agreed to co-sponsor Sen. Bernie Sanders' "No War Against Iran Act," CNN reports and Sanders confirmed Saturday on Twitter.

What's happening: The legislation seeks to deny funding from the Pentagon for use of military force in Iran, which it calls "unauthorized" in light of Congress not approving the lethal strike on top Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

Orion Rummler

Sanders accuses Buttigieg of courting billionaires after Iowa caucuses

Sanders and Buttigieg. Photos: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images and Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders disparaged former Mayor Pete Buttigieg for courting billionaire donors at Saint Anslem College on Friday, then doubled down on his remarks on Twitter.

Driving the news: Sanders and Buttigieg both claimed wins in the Iowa caucuses — a major test of 2020 candidates' voter appeal — on Thursday, despite evidence of inaccurate and error-riddled results reported by AP and the New York Times.

Jacob Knutson

Poll: 56% of Americans disapprove of Trump's handling of Iran crisis

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

56% of Americans say they disapprove of President Trump's handling of heightened tensions with Iran, according to an ABC News poll conducted by Ipsos Public Affairs.

Why it matters: 52% of Americans said the Trump administration's decision to kill Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani in an airstrike makes them feel "less safe," despite assurances from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other top officials that the U.S. is safer with Soleimani gone.

