1 hour ago - Technology

Salesforce to cut 1,000 jobs

Ina Fried, author of Login

Photo: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images

Salesforce announced on Wednesday it is cutting roughly 1,000 jobs, though it said it continues to hire for some growth areas.

Why it matters: The move comes just a day after the company announced blowout earnings and raised its guidance, sending shares up 26% on Wednesday. Salesforce had also pledged in March not to lay off employees for at least 90 days, but that was five months ago.

Between the lines: If even tech companies that are doing well are pruning their ranks, these cuts could portend widespread job losses in the coming months, with steeper losses at those companies whose business has been more directly hit by the pandemic.

What they're saying: "We're reallocating resources to position the company for continued growth. This includes continuing to hire and redirecting some employees to fuel our strategic areas, and eliminating some positions that no longer map to our business priorities," a Salesforce statement said.

Courtenay Brown
21 mins ago - Economy & Business

Fed lays out historic shift to inflation strategy

Photo: Federal Reserve via Getty Images

The Federal Reserve said Thursday that, going forward, it is willing to allow inflation to drift higher than its typical 2% target for periods of time — and won't be tempted to hike rates to offset rising prices when the unemployment rate gets too low.

Why it matters: It's a historic shift in the Fed's strategy. For decades, the central bank operated with the thinking that low unemployment rates lead to inflation. That never panned out during the record-long economic expansion that ended when the pandemic hit, as inflation has remained persistently below its target since the financial crisis .

Dan Primack
58 mins ago - Economy & Business

Scoop: Warby Parker now valued at $3 billion

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Warby Parker, a New York-based eyeglasses designer and retailer, raised $245 million in new funding at a $3 billion valuation, Axios has learned from a source familiar with the company's finances.

Between the lines: Warby had been widely viewed as a 2020 IPO candidate, but seems to have opted to remain private longer due to both the pandemic and some struggles for other direct-to-consumer personal product brands.

Sam Baker
1 hour ago - Health

The CDC's revised coronavirus testing guidance could foreshadow a new debacle

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The U.S. has never really managed to get coronavirus testing right for any extended period of time, and now we're entering a new phase of potential dysfunction.

Driving the news: Democrats and some health care experts are livid over the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest change to its testing guidelines, which now recommend against testing for asymptomatic people.

