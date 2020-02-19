NASCAR driver Ryan Newman released from hospital after Daytona 500 crash
Newman's car. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
NASCAR driver Ryan Newman has been treated and released from the Halifax Medical Center after a crash at the Daytona 500 on Sunday left him with serious injuries.
Context: Newman had been leading in the final lap of the race when his car flipped and burst into flames as it slid across the asphalt. Driver Denny Hamlin won the race.
