NASCAR driver Ryan Newman released from hospital after Daytona 500 crash

Ursula Perano

Newman's car. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman has been treated and released from the Halifax Medical Center after a crash at the Daytona 500 on Sunday left him with serious injuries.

Context: Newman had been leading in the final lap of the race when his car flipped and burst into flames as it slid across the asphalt. Driver Denny Hamlin won the race.

Rebecca Falconer

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman hospitalized after fiery Daytona 500 crash

Ryan Newman crashes and flips during the Daytona 500 on Monday. Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Ursula Perano

Trump takes presidential limousine for lap at Daytona 500

Photo: Saul Loeb/PoolL/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump took the presidential limo, also known as "The Beast," on a lap around the Daytona 500 track Sunday, drawing cheers from the crowd before announcing the start of the prestigious NASCAR race as the honorary "grand marshal."

Why it matters: Florida, a key swing state and home of the Daytona 500, has been a target of the Trump campaign as the president ramps up his re-election effort. Trump announced his 2020 campaign in Orlando last June and changed his voter registration to list his south Florida Mar-a-Lago resort as his primary residence.

