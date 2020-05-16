Fugitive accused of financing Rwanda's genocide arrested in France

Félicien Kabuga, who faces seven indictments of genocide for his alleged role in the deaths of more than 800,000 people in Rwanda in 1994, was arrested on Saturday by French authorities, a prosecutor with the United Nations' International Criminal Tribunal said.

The big picture: Kabuga is accused of financing a paramilitary group that purchased hundreds of thousands of machetes to massacre people — predominately Tutsis — in Rwanda's genocide.

What they're saying: "The arrest of Félicien Kabuga today is a reminder that those responsible for genocide can be brought to account, even twenty-six years after their crimes," Mechanism Chief Prosecutor Serge Brammertz said in a statement.