Fugitive accused of financing Rwanda's genocide arrested in France

The apartment building where Kabuga was arrested on May 16 in Asnieres-sur-Seine, northwestern suburbs of Paris. Photo: Francois Guillot/AFP via Getty Images

Félicien Kabuga, who faces seven indictments of genocide for his alleged role in the deaths of more than 800,000 people in Rwanda in 1994, was arrested on Saturday by French authorities, a prosecutor with the United Nations' International Criminal Tribunal said.

The big picture: Kabuga is accused of financing a paramilitary group that purchased hundreds of thousands of machetes to massacre people — predominately Tutsis — in Rwanda's genocide.

What they're saying: "The arrest of Félicien Kabuga today is a reminder that those responsible for genocide can be brought to account, even twenty-six years after their crimes," Mechanism Chief Prosecutor Serge Brammertz said in a statement.

  • "Our first thoughts must be with the victims and survivors of the Rwandan genocide. Advocating on their behalf is an immense professional honor for my entire Office," he said.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 4,574,902 — Total deaths: 308,843 — Total recoveries — 1,652,681Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 1,445,867 — Total deaths: 87,643 — Total recoveries: 250,747 — Total tested: 10,720,185Map.
  3. States: Grand Canyon gradually reopens amid coronavirus pandemic — Most states are slowly making progress against the coronavirus.
  4. Public health: FDA authorizes first at-home kit that can be used with multiple coronavirus tests.
  5. Congress: House passes $3 trillion coronavirus relief package and adopts new rules to allow remote voting.
  6. Business: Fed warns corporate debt binge will amplify economy's downturn.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

FDA authorizes first at-home kit that can be used with multiple coronavirus tests

A health care worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the coronavirus at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, New York City on May 13. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

An at-home coronavirus collection kit made by health care startup Everlywell has received emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, the agency announced Saturday.

Why it matters: This is the only kit that can be used with multiple coronavirus tests, although two other at-home swabs have received authorization from the FDA. The swabs collected at home will be sent to labs for diagnosis.

36 mins ago - Health

A coming bio revolution is poised to change the world

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Increasingly inexpensive genetic sequencing and engineering tools could upend everything from health care to fuel.

Why it matters: This bio revolution could lead to a world that is more sustainable and even extend human lifespans. But its full extent is dependent on social acceptance — and carries serious risks as well.

1 hour ago - Science