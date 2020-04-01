2 hours ago - Health

RBG continues workouts at Supreme Court despite coronavirus

Jacob Knutson

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for DVF

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's personal trainer Bryant Johnson told Law360 that she's continuing her famous twice-weekly workout in the Supreme Court's private facility despite the coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: The CDC notes that those who are over 65 and immunocompromised are at particular risk for severe complications from coronavirus. Ginsburg is 87 and has survived cancer four times.

What they're saying: "Everybody's been shut down. The only reason why I didn't shut the justice down is because, hey, she ain't having it," Johnson told Law360. "She has that grandfather status to me and if she wants to train, that‘s the least that I can do."

  • "Her choice is, she doesn't make excuses not to do it. So we find ways to do it."

The state of play: Johnson said that he is wiping down equipment and keeping his distance during their workout. He has also canceled appointments with all of his other clients.

The big picture: The Supreme Court postponed oral arguments for its March session because of the pandemic, though the justices still dial into their conferences remotely.

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan

Supreme Court postpones oral arguments due to coronavirus concerns

Photo: Ting Shen/Xinhua via Getty

The Supreme Court announced Monday that it would postpone oral arguments for its March session because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: It's a critical arm of the U.S. government shutting down as a response to the crisis.

Go deeperArrowMar 16, 2020 - Health
Margaret Talev

Exclusive: Justice Stephen Breyer on politics and the rule of law

Photo: Axios on HBO

In an interview with "Axios on HBO," Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer urged Americans to re-engage in civics and vote — and not to expect the judiciary to resolve political questions.

Driving the news: It's more than knowing that "judges are not just shouldn't-be-politicians," he said. "They're very bad politicians. Don't get involved in that. That's not your job."

Go deeperArrowMar 22, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Orion Rummler

Chief Justice Roberts laments Chuck Schumer's “dangerous” comments

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts walks out of the Senate chamber on Feb. 5. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts issued a rare public rebuke on Wednesday of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who blasted Trump-appointed Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh as the court weighs its first major abortion case.

What's happening: The Supreme Court heard arguments on Wednesday over a Louisiana law that requires abortion providers to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital, as it considers a case that could revive abortion restrictions.

Go deeperArrowMar 4, 2020 - Politics & Policy