Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's personal trainer Bryant Johnson told Law360 that she's continuing her famous twice-weekly workout in the Supreme Court's private facility despite the coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: The CDC notes that those who are over 65 and immunocompromised are at particular risk for severe complications from coronavirus. Ginsburg is 87 and has survived cancer four times.

What they're saying: "Everybody's been shut down. The only reason why I didn't shut the justice down is because, hey, she ain't having it," Johnson told Law360. "She has that grandfather status to me and if she wants to train, that‘s the least that I can do."

"Her choice is, she doesn't make excuses not to do it. So we find ways to do it."

The state of play: Johnson said that he is wiping down equipment and keeping his distance during their workout. He has also canceled appointments with all of his other clients.

The big picture: The Supreme Court postponed oral arguments for its March session because of the pandemic, though the justices still dial into their conferences remotely.