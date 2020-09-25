52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state at Capitol

A bipartisan group of female lawmakers line the steps of the Capitol as Ginsburg's casket is carried to a hearse. Photo: Jose Luis Magana/AFP via Getty Images

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg laid in state at the Capitol on Friday, the first woman and the first Jewish person to receive such an honor.

Driving the news: After a ceremony in National Statuary Hall, Ginsburg's casket was carried down the building's steps — flanked by a group of bipartisan female lawmakers for a final farewell.

Ginsburg's casket arrives at the foot of the Capitol building's stairs. Photo: Alex Brandon/Pool/Getty Images
Ginsburg's casket is escorted up the Capitol steps by a military honor guard. Photo: Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images
Capitol Hill staffers gather in National Statuary Hall to pay their respects. Photo: Greg Nash/Pool/Getty Images
Her casket was draped with a U.S. flag. Photo: Erin Schaff/Pool/Getty Images
Joe and Jill Biden attended the service. Photo: Erin Schaff/Pool/Getty Images
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) pay their respects. Photo: Erin Schaff/Pool/Getty Images

Rebecca Falconer
Sep 24, 2020 - Politics & Policy

In photos: Protests erupt across U.S. after Breonna Taylor decision

Protesters rally in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sept. 23 after the grand jury decision. Photo: Jeff Dean/AFP via Getty Images

Thousands of protesters rallied into the night across the U.S. in response to a grand jury's decision not to charge the three Louisville, Kentucky, police officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor with murder or manslaughter.

Why it matters: The decision to indict only former officer Brett Hankison for wanton endangerment for firing shots into neighboring apartments, rather than on charges directly related to Taylor's death has triggered huge nationwide protests against racism and police brutality on a scale not seen since summer demonstrations over the death of George Floyd.

Marisa Fernandez
Sep 24, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump booed at Supreme Court as he pays respects to RBG

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited the Supreme Court on Thursday to pay their respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and were met by boos and chants of "vote him out" from the assembled crowd.

Why it matters: It marks a rare occasion where Trump has been forced to publicly face a hostile crowd. The president has been moving quickly to narrow down his pick to replace Ginsburg on the court, and his short list includes two women who are federal appeals court judges.

Marisa Fernandez
Health

Florida fully lifts coronavirus restrictions on restaurants

Photo: Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced Friday the state will completely reopen its economy, allowing restaurants to operate at full capacity and barring localities from ordering businesses to close.

Why it matters: The state became one of the world's epicenters for the virus in July, forcing DeSantis to pause its first round of reopening.

