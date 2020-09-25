In photos: Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state at Capitol

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg laid in state at the Capitol on Friday, the first woman and the first Jewish person to receive such an honor.

Driving the news: After a ceremony in National Statuary Hall, Ginsburg's casket was carried down the building's steps — flanked by a group of bipartisan female lawmakers for a final farewell.

Ginsburg's casket arrives at the foot of the Capitol building's stairs. Photo: Alex Brandon/Pool/Getty Images

Ginsburg's casket is escorted up the Capitol steps by a military honor guard. Photo: Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images

Capitol Hill staffers gather in National Statuary Hall to pay their respects. Photo: Greg Nash/Pool/Getty Images

Her casket was draped with a U.S. flag. Photo: Erin Schaff/Pool/Getty Images

Joe and Jill Biden attended the service. Photo: Erin Schaff/Pool/Getty Images