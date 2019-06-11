Season 2 of “Axios on HBO” airs Sundays at 6pm ET/PT. Keep up to date with Axios AM:

Russian journalist Ivan Golunov cleared of charges after global outcry

Golunov at a warrant hearing on Saturday. Photo: Vladimir Gerdo\TASS via Getty Images

A Russian investigative journalist whose arrest on dubious drug charges was widely condemned — including on the front pages of three of Russia's biggest newspapers — will be cleared of all charges, according to his news outlet, Meduza.

Why it matters: This is a stunning reversal. The journalist, Ivan Golunov, was almost certainly targeted because of his work, and almost certainly freed because of the furious backlash — which extended even to state media. The police responsible for the arrest have reportedly been suspended, and the Kremlin has admitted mistakes were made.

