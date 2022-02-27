Sign up for our daily briefing

How Russian efforts to influence D.C. took off in recent years

Lachlan Markay
Data: OpenSecrets; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

Reported Russian spending on its influence efforts in the United States skyrocketed during the years before its invasion of Ukraine last week, records show.

Why it matters: The numbers show the growth and scale of a lobbying-and-propaganda apparatus now crumbling under the weight of U.S. sanctions and intense internal pressure to punish Russian aggression.

By the numbers: Russia shot up the list of top spenders on U.S. influence efforts largely due to Justice Department demands that its state-run media organs register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

  • In 2014, FARA-registered firms representing Russian interests got less than $800,000 for that work, according to OpenSecrets data.
  • By 2019, that number had increased 5,774%, to more than $45 million, before scaling back to $35 million last year.
  • In 2016, Russia was just the 73rd-largest spender on U.S. foreign influence. It was the third-largest in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Be smart: Those numbers only account for a portion of the country's influence efforts, which also include lobbying by Russian companies on ostensibly apolitical commercial matters.

  • A trio of U.S. firms, for instance, pulled in millions lobbying for the embattled Nord Stream 2 pipeline project. But that spending was reported through standard domestic disclosure channels, rather than FARA.

Go deeper: The latest on the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Go deeper

Andrew Solender
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

How the left could win even if Democrats lose

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

House progressives see a route to expanding their power over the next year, even though they're being accused of dragging down other Democrats by pushing the party's image too far left, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: If Democrats lose their majority in the midterms, a strengthened left could emerge more influential in a diluted, disillusioned Democratic Party.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
Updated 2 hours ago - World

Russian troops advance on Kyiv as Ukraine continues to resist

Members of Ukrainian forces looks on from a public transport bus in downtown Kyiv, on Feb. 27. Photo: Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images

A flurry of major announcements on Sunday — an announcement of peace talks from President Volodymy Zelensky, a nuclear warning from President Vladimir Putin, and dramatic pledges of support from Europe — came as additional Russian troops moved toward the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

State of play: A senior Pentagon official told reporters on Sunday morning that Russia has now committed two-thirds of its massed forces to the fight inside Ukraine, and has fired over 320 missiles, but still does not hold a major population center.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - World

Dashboard: Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ukrainian servicemen patrol during in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: Aytac Unal/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The latest:
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

