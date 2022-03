Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The next round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are set to begin on Monday, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said on Facebook.

Driving the news: The negotiations will be held live in Turkey from March 28-30, Arakhamia said on Sunday.

The big picture: Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff, expressed “cautious optimism” on Thursday about the negotiations.