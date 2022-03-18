Skip to main content
Russia loses bid to block FIFA ban ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Oriana Gonzalez
Picture of the FIFA logo
Photo: Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images

The top court in sports on Friday rejected a bid by Russia to temporarily block a ban on its soccer teams ahead of this month's World Cup qualifying matches.

Catch up fast: FIFA and UEFA last month suspended Russia's national teams and clubs from participation "until further notice" in response to Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

  • The Court of Arbitration's decision follows a similar one made on Tuesday in which it decided to uphold UEFA's ban on Russian soccer teams.

State of play: CAS said that proceedings over Russia's appeal of the ban will continue and a "[p]anel of arbitrations is currently being constituted and the parties are exchanging written submissions."

  • This means the ban can still be reversed before the round of games in June.
  • But Russia's team will not be allowed to play Poland in a qualifying match that was set to take place next week.

