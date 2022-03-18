Russia loses bid to block FIFA ban ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The top court in sports on Friday rejected a bid by Russia to temporarily block a ban on its soccer teams ahead of this month's World Cup qualifying matches.

Catch up fast: FIFA and UEFA last month suspended Russia's national teams and clubs from participation "until further notice" in response to Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

The Court of Arbitration's decision follows a similar one made on Tuesday in which it decided to uphold UEFA's ban on Russian soccer teams.

State of play: CAS said that proceedings over Russia's appeal of the ban will continue and a "[p]anel of arbitrations is currently being constituted and the parties are exchanging written submissions."

This means the ban can still be reversed before the round of games in June.

But Russia's team will not be allowed to play Poland in a qualifying match that was set to take place next week.

