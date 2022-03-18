Russia loses bid to block FIFA ban ahead of World Cup qualifiers
The top court in sports on Friday rejected a bid by Russia to temporarily block a ban on its soccer teams ahead of this month's World Cup qualifying matches.
Catch up fast: FIFA and UEFA last month suspended Russia's national teams and clubs from participation "until further notice" in response to Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
- The Court of Arbitration's decision follows a similar one made on Tuesday in which it decided to uphold UEFA's ban on Russian soccer teams.
State of play: CAS said that proceedings over Russia's appeal of the ban will continue and a "[p]anel of arbitrations is currently being constituted and the parties are exchanging written submissions."
- This means the ban can still be reversed before the round of games in June.
- But Russia's team will not be allowed to play Poland in a qualifying match that was set to take place next week.
