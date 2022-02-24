Sign up for our daily briefing

UEFA planning to move Champions League final after Russian invasion

Noah Garfinkel

Photo: Alexander Demianchuk\TASS via Getty Images

European soccer's governing body is planning to move the 2022 Champions League final, one of the world's most prominent sports events, away from St. Petersburg after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, AP reported.

The big picture: UEFA is set to become one of the first organizations to move toward a boycott of Russia — and other sports leagues and teams are already following suit.

Details:

UEFA
  • UEFA will no longer hold the Champions League final in St. Petersburg, per the AP.
  • "UEFA shares the international community’s significant concern for the security situation developing in Europe and strongly condemns the ongoing Russian military invasion in Ukraine," the governing body said in a statement on Thursday.
  • UEFA will have a meeting on Friday to finalize the decision. The game is scheduled to take place on May 28.
FC Schalke 04
  • German soccer club FC Schalke 04 said they would remove the logo of Russian oil company Gazprom, the team's main sponsor, from their uniform.
Formula 1
  • German Formula 1 driver Sebastian Vettel announced he wouldn't race in the Russian Grand Prix in September, according to USA Today.
  • “I think it’s wrong to race in the country. I’m sorry for the innocent people that are losing their lives, that are getting killed (for) stupid reasons and a very strange and mad leadership," Vettel said on Thursday, per USA Today.
  • Reigning world champion Max Verstappen agreed with Vettel but stopped short of saying he wouldn't go, saying that "[when] a country is at war, it’s not correct to race there, that’s for sure," according to Reuters and ESPN.
  • F1 did has not yet take any action to move the event but said it was "closely watching the very fluid developments" in the region.
Barcelona
  • Barcelona said it would not send its basketball team to play two Russian teams on Friday and Sunday in the Euroleague, per AP.

