Tennis associations say athletes cannot play under Russian or Belarusian flags

Russian and Belarusian tennis players will not be allowed to compete under the name or flag of their countries but will still be allowed to play in tournaments, the international governing bodies of tennis announced on Tuesday.

Driving the news: The Women's Tennis Association and the Association of Tennis Professionals will also be suspending a joint scheduled event in October in Moscow.

The International Tennis Federation Board has also suspended the Russian Tennis Federation and Belarus Tennis Federation. Both federations will be withdrawn from ITF competition until further notice.

Russian and Belarusian athletes will be able to compete in Tour and Grand Slam events but not as representatives of their countries.

The big picture: This is the latest in a series of boycotts and punishments international sports federations have given to Russia and Belarus following the invasion of Ukraine.

Catch up quick: Earlier on Tuesday, Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina agreed to play Russian tennis player Anastasia Potapova after receiving assurances that Potapova would play under a neutral flag, per the Independent.

What they're saying: "Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine, and we commend the many tennis players who have spoken out and taken action against this unacceptable act of aggression," the statement reads.