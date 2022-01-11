Kazakhstan president says Russia will start withdrawing troops

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
A Russian peacekeeper in Almaty. Photo: Valery Sharifulin/TASS via Getty
Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Tuesday that troops from the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) would begin a phased withdrawal within two days, with a full exit taking no longer than 10 days.
Why it matters: Tokayev turned to Russia last week when mass protests exploded into violence in what he now claims was a coup attempt against him. Now that order seems to largely be restored, he's placing loyalists in key positions and asking the foreign "peacekeepers" to withdraw.
- By inviting Russia in, Tokayev underscored Moscow's position as security guarantor for regimes in the region.
- He may also have compromised his country’s sovereignty, though Vladimir Putin has said Russian troops will leave when Tokayev deems them no longer necessary.
Driving the news: Tokayev, who fired the Cabinet last Wednesday and has continued to clean house since, appointed former deputy prime minister Alikhan Smailov as prime minister on Tuesday.
- Powerful intelligence chief Karim Masimov was arrested Saturday on suspicion of treason and replaced by Yermek Sagimbayev, who had been responsible for Tokayev's security as head of the State Security Service.
- Most mysterious is the status of Nursultan Nazarbayev, the longtime former dictator who handed the presidency to Tokayev in 2019. He has vanished from view after being ousted as head of the security council last week. His spokesman denies reports that he fled the country.
- Almaty remains under an 11pm-7am curfew, but residents have begun to return to work, per the WSJ. The government says around 160 people were killed during the unrest, and nearly 10,000 arrested.
What's next: Tokayev has promised an investigation into the "attempted coup" and how "agents of terrorism" had been able to obtain weapons and move against him without being exposed by the security services.
Go deeper: