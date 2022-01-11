Sign up for our daily briefing

Kazakhstan president says Russia will start withdrawing troops

Dave Lawler

A Russian peacekeeper in Almaty. Photo: Valery Sharifulin/TASS via Getty

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Tuesday that troops from the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) would begin a phased withdrawal within two days, with a full exit taking no longer than 10 days.

Why it matters: Tokayev turned to Russia last week when mass protests exploded into violence in what he now claims was a coup attempt against him. Now that order seems to largely be restored, he's placing loyalists in key positions and asking the foreign "peacekeepers" to withdraw.

  • By inviting Russia in, Tokayev underscored Moscow's position as security guarantor for regimes in the region.
  • He may also have compromised his country’s sovereignty, though Vladimir Putin has said Russian troops will leave when Tokayev deems them no longer necessary.

Driving the news: Tokayev, who fired the Cabinet last Wednesday and has continued to clean house since, appointed former deputy prime minister Alikhan Smailov as prime minister on Tuesday.

  • Powerful intelligence chief Karim Masimov was arrested Saturday on suspicion of treason and replaced by Yermek Sagimbayev, who had been responsible for Tokayev's security as head of the State Security Service.
  • Most mysterious is the status of Nursultan Nazarbayev, the longtime former dictator who handed the presidency to Tokayev in 2019. He has vanished from view after being ousted as head of the security council last week. His spokesman denies reports that he fled the country.
  • Almaty remains under an 11pm-7am curfew, but residents have begun to return to work, per the WSJ. The government says around 160 people were killed during the unrest, and nearly 10,000 arrested.

What's next: Tokayev has promised an investigation into the "attempted coup" and how "agents of terrorism" had been able to obtain weapons and move against him without being exposed by the security services.

Dave LawlerZachary Basu
21 hours ago - World

Kazakhstan president says he'll provide proof of "attempted coup"

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (center, at front) is inaugurated as president of Kazakhstan in 2019 as former dictator Nursultan Nazarbayev (top right) looks on. Photo: Pavel Aleksandrov/TASS via Getty

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev claimed Monday that unnamed actors had orchestrated an "attempted coup d’etat" against him and said he would soon provide evidence.

What's happening: Authorities announced Saturday that powerful intelligence chief Karim Massimov — a close ally of former dictator Nursultan Nazarbayev — had been arrested on suspicion of treason. Nazarbayev has himself vanished from view after being ousted last Wednesday from his role as head of the security council.

Dave Lawler
14 hours ago - World

Putin pushes his red lines in Kazakhstan and Ukraine

Vladimir Putin with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (on left) in November. Photo: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty

Monday was a day of red lines for Vladimir Putin: Russia will not allow "color revolutions" in its neighborhood, he said, and will stand by its demands that NATO pull back from its borders and keep Ukraine out — even as Washington insists those are "non-starters."

Driving the news: Putin said that by dispatching troops to Kazakhstan, the Moscow-led alliance had shown it "will not allow the situation to be rocked at home and will not allow so-called 'color revolutions,'" a reference to the uprisings that toppled pro-Moscow governments in Georgia and Ukraine.

Zachary Basu
14 hours ago - World

1990s diplomacy colors Russia's demands in U.S., NATO talks

Expand chart
Reproduced from Wall Street Journal; Map: Axios Visuals

Russian officials drew their talking points for Monday's meeting with U.S. officials in Geneva from a draft Kremlin treaty proposal that would force NATO to withdraw forces to its 1997 borders.

Why it matters: The question of whether NATO could expand to the east, which Russia has viewed as an existential threat, is at the heart of this week's security talks. Under the Russian request, the alliance would turn back the clock to 1997, before Poland, the Baltic states, the Czech Republic and other Eastern European countries joined it.

