Details: The new Borei-class submarine launched a Bulava ICBM armed with a dummy payload, while submerged in the White Sea to a test site in the Russia's far east.

The new class of subs can carry up to 20 missiles and is harder to detect. A single Bulava ICBM can hold a payload of six to 10 warheads, has a range of more than 5,000 miles and is designed to bypass anti-missile defenses, the BBC reports.

The backdrop: The U.S. officially withdrew from the Cold-War era Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Russia in August, accusing Moscow of repeatedly violating the treaty.

The treaty banned missiles with ranges between 310 and 3,400 miles and conventional ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles.

Shortly after its withdrawal, the U.S. tested a ground-launched cruise missile that had previously been banned under the INF.

What's next: The New START Treaty, a 2011 U.S.-Russia agreement to reduce the number of warheads in their arsenals, is set to expire in 2021.

Washington and Moscow can agree to extend the treaty for an additional five years, but the Trump administration has attempted to draw China into the extended version of the treaty.

Former U.S. officials fear that bringing China into extension talks will jeopardize the original agreement between the world's two largest nuclear powers.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper has said that extending New START may not make sense, according to AP.

