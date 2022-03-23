Russia bids to host European tournaments despite global soccer ban

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Russia's soccer governing body launched a bid to host UEFA's European Championships on Wednesday — a month after the continental organization, along with FIFA, suspended Russia from competing in international competitions.

Driving the news: The Russian Football Union's executive committee on Wednesday decided to “support the decision to declare interest” in hosting the 2028 and 2032 tournaments, it said in a statement, according to AP.

The big picture: Many sports federations moved to ban or boycott Russia after the country's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Teams including Poland, Czech Republic, and Sweden announced they would not play Russia in upcoming World Cup Qualifier matches.

Russia hosted the World Cup in 2018. and were scheduled to host the 2022 UEFA Champions League Final. UEFA announced that they would reschedule the final location after the invasion.

What they're saying: “We assume that Russia is already prepared to to host large-scale competitions. We have the experience," RFU president Alexander Dyukov said on Russian television Wednesday, according to AP.

“We must take the opportunity to host the Euro," he added.

Of note: Dyukov sits on the UEFA executive committee and is CEO of the state-owned oil company Gazprom, per AP. Gazprom was dropped as a UEFA Champions League sponsor due to the war.