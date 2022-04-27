Russia will no longer host 2023 worlds in men's ice hockey

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) on Tuesday stripped Russia of hosting rights for the 2023 men's ice hockey world championship, citing "concern for the safety and well-being of all participating players, officials, media, and fans."

Why it matters: International sports organizations have taken unprecedented action against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. In the latest blow, Russia has lost out on hosting one of the country's most popular sports, per AP writes.

The championship would have been held in St. Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hometown.

Meanwhile, the International Skating Union (ISU) on Monday stripped Russia of hosting an event on figure skating's Grand Prix circuit next season because of the country's war on Ukraine.

The big picture: The IIHF had previously decided to withdraw the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship from Russia over the country's invasion of Ukraine.

It also suspended all Russian and Belarusian National Teams and Clubs from participating in IIHF events.

What they're saying: "The Council expressed significant concerns over the safe freedom of movement of players and officials to, from, and within Russia," the IIHF said in a statement.

The ISU added that it "reaffirms its solidarity with all those affected by the conflict and reiterates its condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the strongest possible terms."

What's next: An alternative IIHF host will be confirmed in late May, according to the Council.