Russians vote in polls targeted by Putin critic Alexei Nvalny

A man votes at a polling station in the Kostroma Region's gubernatorial election Sunday. Russia's electoral commission allowed early voting on Sept. 11-12 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Vladimir Smirnov/TASS via Getty Images

Russian voters were voting Sunday in local elections seen as a test in popularity of President Vladimir Putin and the ruling United Russia party that supports him ahead of next year's parliamentary elections.

Why it matters: The polls come weeks after Russian opposition leader and Putin critic Alexei Navalny was found to be poisoned with nerve agent Novichok — a calling card of the Russian security services. Navalny had backed United Russia's "key challengers" and was promoting a tactical "smart voting" system before he fell ill, the BBC notes.

Of note: Navalny was taken out of a medically induced coma in Germany last Monday but remains in hospital under police guard.

  • Russia denies that any crime took place.

Updated 31 mins ago - Energy & Environment

West Coast fires kill at least 31 as Oregon braces for "mass fatality event"

An aerial view of a police patrol car driving by apartment homes destroyed by wildfire on Sept. 12. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

Deadly wildfires sweeping the Western U.S. have displaced tens of thousands of people, per AP, as officials in Oregon warn of a "mass fatality event."

The state of play: This fire season, 10 deaths have been confirmed in Oregon, 20 in California, and one in Washington state. Most fatalities occurred this past week, and the death tolls are expected to rise sharply in coming days.

Updated 57 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 28,763,312 — Total deaths: 920,276 — Total recoveries: 19,441,117Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 6,486,108 — Total deaths: 193,701 — Total recoveries: 2,434,658 — Total tests: 88,048,386Map
  3. Politics: Trump health appointees reportedly interfered with CDC COVID-19 reports.
  4. Health: AstraZeneca to resume vaccine trials Fauci warns U.S. won't return to normal until "well into 2021."
  5. Sports: College football's fall of uncertainty.
  6. Media: We're numb to the coronavirus — How partisan media influences natural disaster response.
Updated 5 hours ago - Science

Louisiana governor declares state of emergency over Tropical Storm Sally

A screenshot of Tropical Storm Sally, which was packing 40 mph winds after forming in the Gulf of Mexico near Florida on Saturday. Photo: National Hurricane Center/Twitter.

Tropical Storm Sally formed Saturday off Florida's coast in the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Why it matters: The 18th named storm of 2020's Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane on Monday. A hurricane watch is in effect from Grand Isle, Louisiana, to the Alabama-Florida border, per the NHC. Louisiana is still recovering from Hurricane Laura, which Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) said killed 28 people last month.

