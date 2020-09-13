Russian voters were voting Sunday in local elections seen as a test in popularity of President Vladimir Putin and the ruling United Russia party that supports him ahead of next year's parliamentary elections.

Why it matters: The polls come weeks after Russian opposition leader and Putin critic Alexei Navalny was found to be poisoned with nerve agent Novichok — a calling card of the Russian security services. Navalny had backed United Russia's "key challengers" and was promoting a tactical "smart voting" system before he fell ill, the BBC notes.

Independent watchdogs who weren't allowed to observe a constitutional referendum that could see Putin stay in power for 16 more years were not invited to monitor the polls, per Radio Free Europe.

Of note: Navalny was taken out of a medically induced coma in Germany last Monday but remains in hospital under police guard.