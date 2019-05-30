Russia's likely conducting banned nuclear tests, U.S. official says

The U.S. believes Russia has likely violated a ban on testing low-yield nuclear missiles, Defense Intelligence Agency director Lt. Gen. Robert Ashley told the Hudson Institute think-tank in a speech in Washington, D.C. Wednesday.
"The United States believes that Russia probably is not adhering to its nuclear-testing moratorium in a manner consistent with the 'zero yield' standard ... Our understanding of nuclear weapon development leads us to believe that Russia's testing activities would help it improve its nuclear weapons capabilities."