Russia denies Trump's claim about withdrawal from Venezuela

Vladimir Putin's spokesman says he has no idea where President Trump's claim that Russia had "removed most of their people from Venezuela" came from. Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman, was adamant that Trump had received "no official messages in this regard," per the Washington Post.

Why it matters: Russia supports Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro in his power struggle with the U.S.-backed Juan Guaidó, and sent around 100 troops in March to support the embattled president. That complicates matters for the Trump administration, which has said all options — including military intervention — are on the table.

