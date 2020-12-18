Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Romney: White House should "say something aggressive" on Russian cyberattack

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) called on the White House to “aggressively” condemn a suspected Russian cyberattack in an interview with SiriusXM on Thursday evening.

Why it matters: Since news broke that hackers tied to Russia penetrated U.S. government networks and companies, public officials including President-elect Biden have come forward with rebukes. President Trump has been largely silent, though the White House has held emergency meetings with officials across agencies to address the breach, per Bloomberg.

What he's saying: It’s “quite extraordinary” that the White House isn’t “aggressively speaking out and protesting and taking punitive action," Romney said.

  • “How could this possibly go on for so long?” Romney asked. “We clearly are not up to speed in defending our systems.”

The big picture: The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency described the attack as “a grave risk to the Federal Government and state, local, tribal, and territorial governments as well as critical infrastructure entities and other private sector organizations.”

  • Biden released a statement shortly after, saying: “A good defense isn’t enough; we need to disrupt and deter our adversaries from undertaking significant cyberattacks in the first place."
  • "We will do that by, among other things, imposing substantial costs on those responsible for such malicious attacks,” Biden added.

The White House has not responded to Axios' request for comment.

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden promises retaliation for cyberattack on government agencies

Joe Biden speaking in Atlanta on Dec. 15. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President-elect Biden on Thursday said that a suspected Russian cyberattack on multiple government agencies and U.S. companies "is a matter of great concern" and promised to impose "substantial costs" to those responsible for the attack.

Driving the news: Biden's statement came just hours after the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency alerted that evidence suggested that additional malware was used in what it described as “a grave risk to the Federal Government and state, local, tribal, and territorial governments as well as critical infrastructure entities and other private sector organizations.”

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ina Fried, author of Login
Dec 16, 2020 - Technology

Fallout from massive Russian hack of U.S. agencies continues

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Security experts, businesses and government agencies are continuing their work to understand the scope of a massive cyber attack, while the finger-pointing and blame game is also picking up steam.

The big picture: Experts warn the attack could have severe repercussions given it went on for months, targeted key companies and government agencies and gained access to a wide swath of substantive information.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kadia Goba
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House Armed Services is paying more attention to cybersecurity — after big hack

Rep. Adam Smith. Photo: Scott J. Ferrell/Congressional Quarterly/Getty Images

House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith has outlined a plan for his body to improve its oversight of cybersecurity, although experts say suspected Russian cyberattacks show the focus is late in coming.

Why it matters: The alleged Russian penetration of the Pentagon and Treasury Commerce, State, Homeland Security and other departments shows the sweep of digital warfare and the need for an all-hands, all-of-government response.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow