Russia confirms 1 dead, 27 missing after sinking of Moskva flagship

Russia's defense ministry on Friday confirmed that one service member had died and 27 more "went missing" after the Moskva cruiser sank last week, according to Russian state media.

Why it matters: This is the first time Russia acknowledges casualties from the sinking of its flagship cruiser. Moscow had previously claimed that all of the ship's crew were evacuated.

While Russia has claimed a fire started on the ship after the detonation of ammunition on board, the Pentagon said Ukraine struck the warship with cruise missiles.

What they're saying: "Attempts by the crew to extinguish the fire were not successful," RIA quoted the Russian defense ministry as saying.

"During the struggle to stabilize the ship, one serviceman died and another 27 crew members went missing. The remaining 396 members of the crew were evacuated," the defense ministry said, per RIA.

