2 hours ago - Health

Russia doubles death toll amid scrutiny from WHO

Photo: Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images

Russia's coronavirus death toll for April more than doubled shortly after the World Health Organization questioned how the country simultaneously has the world's third-highest number of cases and such a low mortality rate, The Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Russia's mortality rates have come under growing scrutiny as the country's coronavirus case count continues to rise. Russian health care workers previously told the Post their hospitals are overwhelmed and lack resources they need. Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin says the government has a firm grasp on the situation.

The state of play: Russia's state statistic service on Saturday reported 8,706 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours. The service originally reported there were 1,145 coronavirus-related deaths in April, but now says there were 2,712 deaths.

  • Johns Hopkins University reports there have been over 6,800 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic started.
  • There are over 520,000 confirmed cases.

Updated Jun 12, 2020 - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Vietnam could be a rare success story amid the coronavirus pandemic, thanks to rapid contact tracing, early quarantine efforts starting in February, and accessible information quickly given to citizens via text message.

By the numbers: Over 7.5 million people have tested positive for COVID-19, per Johns Hopkins. More than 420,000 people have died and over 3.5 million have recovered from the virus.

18 hours ago - Health

Brazil reports most coronavirus deaths outside of U.S.

A newly cleared graveyard in the Nossa Senhora Aperecida cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, on June 12. Photo: Michael Dantas/AFP via Getty Images

Brazil has surpassed the United Kingdom to report the most novel coronavirus deaths outside of the U.S., as of Friday evening, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: The country has reported more than 136,000 new infections since Monday. Early lapses in tracking and testing led to severely undercounted death tolls as early as April, with Brazil emerging as an epicenter of the virus in Latin America.

5 hours ago - Health

India reports record increase in coronavirus cases

Sikh devotees pay their respects at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on June 13. Photo: Narinder Nanu/AFP via Getty Images

India reported over 11,000 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, a new record high that follows a case spike earlier this week of just over 10,900, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: India has extended its nationwide lockdown, which is now set to end on June 30, three times. However, the country moved in late May to allow restaurants, hotels and churches outside of hotspots to resume.

