3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Americans #RunWithMaud to honor Ahmaud Arbery's birthday

Demonstrators protest Arbery's death and mourn at the Glynn County Courthouse on May 8 in Brunswick, Georgia. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

To honor the birthday of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man fatally shot by a white father and son, "people around the country are dedicating their daily jog or walk to him and posting about it on social media with the hashtags #RunWithMaud and #IRunWithMaud," the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The big picture: The Feb. 23 shooting in coastal Georgia is drawing comparisons to a history in the U.S. of extrajudicial killings of black people by white male vigilantes, including the 1955 murder of Emmett Till.

  • It frequently happened with law enforcement complicity or feigned ignorance, AP reports.
Demonstrators hold a memorial for Arbery on May 8, near where he was killed in Brunswick, Georgia. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images
Demonstrators protest Arbery's death and mourn at the Glynn County Courthouse on May 8 in Brunswick, Georgia. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
A woman outside the Glynn County Courthouse on May 8 in Brunswick, Georgia. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
Demonstrators protest Arbery's death and mourn at the Glynn County Courthouse on May 8 in Brunswick, Georgia. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

What they're saying:

Go deeper: Two men charged with murder in death of Ahmaud Arbery

Go deeper

Two men charged with murder in death of Ahmaud Arbery

A marker stands in front of the historic Glynn County courthouse May 6 in Brunswick, Georgia. Photo:
Sean Rayford/ Getty Images

Gregory and Travis McMichael were arrested on charges of murder and aggravated assault on Thursday for the February 23 death of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, which was captured on an alleged cellphone video.

Why it matters: The release of video that appeared to show Arbery's death sparked a national outcry.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)ArrowMay 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump and Biden respond to alleged shooting video of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery

A cross with flowers sits on May 7 near the intersection of Satilla Rd. and Holmes Rd. in the neighborhood where Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed in Brunswick, Georgia. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive contenders for the 2020 presidential election, responded Thursday to a cellphone video that appears to show Ahmaud Arbery being shot and killed on February 23.

What's happening: The death of Arbery, a 25-year-old black man fatally shot by a white father and son, is under investigation by Georgia officials. The men who pursued Arbery were arrested on murder charges Thursday evening, several months after the event took place. They told police they suspected Arbery committed a burglary before pursuing him.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowMay 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy

In photos: Europe celebrates 75th anniversary of V-E Day

The Royal Air Force Red Arrows pass over Buckingham Palace. Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP via Getty Images

Europe celebrated Friday the 75th anniversary of V-E Day — Victory in Europe — marking the surrender of Nazi Germany to Allied forces at the end of World War II.

Why it matters: This was to be a day of parades and one last great hurrah for veterans, now mostly in their nineties, who had tasted the thrill of liberation. Instead, it's largely a time of lockdown and loneliness, per the AP.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)ArrowMay 8, 2020 - World