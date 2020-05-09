Americans #RunWithMaud to honor Ahmaud Arbery's birthday
Demonstrators protest Arbery's death and mourn at the Glynn County Courthouse on May 8 in Brunswick, Georgia. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
To honor the birthday of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man fatally shot by a white father and son, "people around the country are dedicating their daily jog or walk to him and posting about it on social media with the hashtags #RunWithMaud and #IRunWithMaud," the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The big picture: The Feb. 23 shooting in coastal Georgia is drawing comparisons to a history in the U.S. of extrajudicial killings of black people by white male vigilantes, including the 1955 murder of Emmett Till.
- It frequently happened with law enforcement complicity or feigned ignorance, AP reports.
What they're saying:
Go deeper: Two men charged with murder in death of Ahmaud Arbery