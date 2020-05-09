Americans #RunWithMaud to honor Ahmaud Arbery's birthday

To honor the birthday of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man fatally shot by a white father and son, "people around the country are dedicating their daily jog or walk to him and posting about it on social media with the hashtags #RunWithMaud and #IRunWithMaud," the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The big picture: The Feb. 23 shooting in coastal Georgia is drawing comparisons to a history in the U.S. of extrajudicial killings of black people by white male vigilantes, including the 1955 murder of Emmett Till.

It frequently happened with law enforcement complicity or feigned ignorance, AP reports.

Demonstrators hold a memorial for Arbery on May 8, near where he was killed in Brunswick, Georgia. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Demonstrators protest Arbery's death and mourn at the Glynn County Courthouse on May 8 in Brunswick, Georgia. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

A woman outside the Glynn County Courthouse on May 8 in Brunswick, Georgia. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Demonstrators protest Arbery's death and mourn at the Glynn County Courthouse on May 8 in Brunswick, Georgia. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

What they're saying:

Go deeper: Two men charged with murder in death of Ahmaud Arbery