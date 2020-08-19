10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Embattled Rep. Ross Spano loses House GOP primary to Scott Franklin

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

Lakeland City Commissioner Scott Franklin won the Republican House primary race for Florida's 15th congressional district against freshman Rep. Ross Spano on Tuesday evening, after the incumbent faced months of ethics investigations over possible campaign finance violations, per AP.

Catch up quick: The House Ethics Committee originally undertook the investigation into Spano, but deferred to the Justice Department last November to review allegations that he may have received improper loans in excess of federal campaign contribution limits. Spano has denied wrongdoing in the matter, claiming the errors made were "completely inadvertent and unintentional."

  • Fellow GOPs including Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) urged voters to pick Franklin, per the Tampa Bay Times.
  • "[Spano's] a drag. He’s a drain. He won’t help the president get re-elected," Gaetz said in a tele-town hall.

Axios
Updated 28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 22,046,135 — Total deaths: 778,557— Total recoveries: 14,020,530Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 5,479,788 — Total deaths: 171,687 — Total recoveries: 1,898,159 — Total tests: 68,705,563Map.
  3. Business: S&P 500 closes at record high for first time since pandemic began — MyPillow CEO defends promoting unproven COVID-19 "cure"
  4. Politics: Postmaster general says he's suspending USPS change until after election.
  5. Health: America's failed response hurts people of color most — WHO says young people are driving the spread of coronavirus
  6. Education: Notre Dame cancels in-person classes after surge of COVID-19 cases — Michigan State University to go online-only for fall semester.
Dave Lawler
Updated 2 hours ago - World

Mali's president resigns after being arrested in military uprising

Members of the military are cheered as they parade through Bamako following the mutiny. Photo: AFP via Getty

Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta announced his resignation on Tuesday, hours after soldiers arrested him, along with the prime minister and other top officials, per state television.

Why it matters: The uprising from within the military follows months of protests in the West African country. It's unclear who will take charge if Keïta is removed from power, adding deep uncertainty to Mali's intertwined political and security crises.

Alexi McCammond
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Colin Powell backs Biden ahead of DNC appearance

Colin Powell. Photo: Paul Morigi / Getty Images

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell endorsed Joe Biden for president and will appear at the Democratic Convention Tuesday evening, NBC first reported.

Why it matters: Powell is the highest profile Republican to cross party lines, throwing his support behind Biden and adding his name to a growing list of GOP voices who are encouraging voters to support the former vice president over President Trump.

