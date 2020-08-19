Embattled Rep. Ross Spano loses House GOP primary to Scott Franklin

Lakeland City Commissioner Scott Franklin won the Republican House primary race for Florida's 15th congressional district against freshman Rep. Ross Spano on Tuesday evening, after the incumbent faced months of ethics investigations over possible campaign finance violations, per AP.

Catch up quick: The House Ethics Committee originally undertook the investigation into Spano, but deferred to the Justice Department last November to review allegations that he may have received improper loans in excess of federal campaign contribution limits. Spano has denied wrongdoing in the matter, claiming the errors made were "completely inadvertent and unintentional."