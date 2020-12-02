Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Ronna McDaniel to seek re-election as RNC chair with Trump's support

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Ronna McDaniel will seek re-election to a third term as chair of the Republican National Committee, AP reports.

Why it matters: McDaniel has the support of President Trump, who wants to keep her in place in order to maintain tight control over party HQ ahead of his likely 2024 presidential run.

  • In a letter to RNC members, McDaniel also touted the support of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Minority Leader McCarthy, and a supermajority of the organization's members, "all but assuring her victory," according to the AP.
  • Though Trump lost the White House, Republicans over-performed in down-ballot races under McDaniel's leadership of the party.

What she's saying: McDaniel in the letter said she would beef up the party's legal efforts surrounding voting and form a committee on election integrity, per AP.

  • “President Trump earned more minority votes than any Republican candidate in decades, and a record number of women, minorities and veterans were elected to office,” McDaniel wrote.
  • “This is a legacy our Party can be proud of, and we must continue to build on this historic momentum.”

Ina Fried, author of Login
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Making sense of the $28 billion Salesforce-Slack deal

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As with most big deals in tech, the key question to ask about Salesforce's $28 billion purchase of Slack isn't whether the price is too high or low, but whether the combination makes sense.

Between the lines: Big Tech companies have plenty of their own cash and can easily borrow more, but only a finite amount of time to innovate before rivals capture their turf.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

The chasm between CO2 goals and energy production

Reproduced from The Production Gap Report: 2020 Special Report; Chart: Axios Visuals

Projected and planned levels of global oil, natural gas and coal production are way out of step with the kind of emissions cuts needed to hold global warming significantly in check, a new analysis shows.

Why it matters: The "production gap" report from the UN's environment agency and other researchers provides another lens onto how the world is nowhere near on track to meet the Paris climate deal's goals.

Fadel Allassan
2 hours ago - World

Putin says Russia will begin large-scale COVID-19 vaccination next week

Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that he has directed officials to begin large-scale vaccination against COVID-19 as early as next week, according to state media.

Why it matters: Russia, which has the fourth-largest coronavirus caseload in the world with more than 2.3 million infections, would be the first country to begin mass vaccination. Experts have criticized the lack of scientific transparency around the vaccine and the haste with which the Kremlin approved it.

