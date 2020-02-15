2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Roger Stone pushes for new trial, again

Orion Rummler

Stone and his wife exit the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse on Nov. 15, 2019. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Longtime Trump ally Roger Stone, one of several associates close to President Trump to be indicted as a result of the Mueller investigation, filed a motion for a new trial on Friday, according to his case docket in D.C.'s federal district court.

Flashback: Stone's previous request for a new trial — based primarily on the court not striking a juror from the case — was denied by the court on Feb. 12.

Driving the news: Trump acknowledged in a tweet earlier this week that Attorney General Bill Barr personally intervened to overrule career prosecutors' sentencing recommendation for Stone, who is set to be sentenced on Feb. 20.

  • That new sentencing memo states: "While it remains the position of the United States that a sentence of incarceration is warranted here, the government respectfully submits that the range of 87 to 108 months presented as the applicable advisory Guidelines range would not be appropriate or serve the interests of justice in this case."
  • The federal prosecutors who tried Stone's case in November — who all withdrew from the case after the Justice Department's new sentencing recommendation — previously recommended that Stone serve 7-9 years in prison.

Background: Stone was convicted on seven counts related to lying about his efforts to learn when WikiLeaks would publish damaging emails about Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election.

Go deeper: Trump on possible Roger Stone pardon: "I don't want to say that yet"

Zachary Basu

Trump congratulates Barr after prosecutors resign from Roger Stone case

Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

The Justice Department submitted a new sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone on Tuesday, overruling career prosecutors who requested in a court filing Monday that the former Trump adviser serve 7–9 years in prison.

Driving the news: President Trump acknowledged in a Wednesday morning tweet that Attorney General Bill Barr had intervened in the matter, congratulating him for "taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought."

Zachary Basu

Prosecutors recommend Roger Stone serve 7–9 years in prison

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Federal prosecutors recommended in a sentencing memo filed Monday that Trump associate Roger Stone serve 87–108 months in prison — or 7–9 years — for crimes that include obstruction of justice, lying to Congress and witness tampering.

The big picture: Stone, one of several Trump associates to be indicted as a result of the Mueller investigation, was found guilty in November of lying to Congress about his efforts to learn more about when WikiLeaks would publish damaging emails about 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Orion Rummler

Trump on possible Roger Stone pardon: "I don't want to say that yet"

Screenshot: Fox News

President Trump declined to confirm Wednesday whether he is considering a pardon for his former associate Roger Stone, instead railing against prosecutors for treating Stone "horribly" and attacking former top FBI officials like James Comey and Andrew McCabe.

"I don't want to say that yet, but I will tell you what, people were hurt viciously and badly by these corrupt people. ... Nine years for doing something where nobody can even define what he did. ... We have killers, we have murderers all over the place, nothing happens. And then they put a man in jail and destroy his life.
