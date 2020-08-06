1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Online mortgage lender Rocket Companies sees a staggering IPO flop

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Rocket Companies, a Detroit-based mortgage lender operating under the Rocket Mortgage and Quicken Loans brands, raised $1.8 billion in an IPO that had been expected to raise upward of $3.3 billion.

Why it matters: This was a stunning flop, or at least so far as any $1.3 billion IPO can be deemed a flop. Not only because it came amidst a broad-based IPO surge, but also because it followed the IPO overperformance from insurance upstart Lemonade.

  • Rocket priced 100 million shares at $18, versus plans to sell 150 million shares at $20–$22.
  • It will list on the NYSE (RKT), used Goldman Sachs as lead underwriter, and is controlled by chairman Dan Gilbert.
  • The company reports $97 million of net income on $1.37 billion in revenue for Q1 2020.

The bottom line: "Rocket struggled to convince investors its mortgage platform business justified a valuation conferred to a technology company rather than a financial services firm." writes Reuters.

Go deeper

Ursula Perano
9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

New York AG files lawsuit to dissolve NRA

Wayne LaPierre. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit Thursday to dissolve the National Rifle Association, alleging the group committed fraud by diverting roughly $64 million in charitable donations over three years to support reckless spending by its executives.

Why it matters: The NRA is the most powerful gun lobby in the country and receives a huge amount in donations each year, but New York's investigation claims that CEO Wayne LePierre and other top leaders undermined the organization's mission for their own personal benefit.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
24 mins ago - World

How 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate were stranded in Beirut

The port after the explosion. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

On Sep. 23, 2013, a Russian-owned, Moldovan-flagged ship departed Georgia en route to Mozambique bearing 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, a material used in fertilizer as well as explosives.

Why it matters: The Rhosus made an unscheduled stop in Beirut, apparently due to engine problems. The ammonium nitrate never left the port, but destroyed it nearly seven years later, along with much of the city.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi rips GOP: "Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn"

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore into her Republican colleagues on Thursday for their approach to negotiating the next coronavirus stimulus package, telling CNBC's Jim Cramer: "Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn."

Why it matters: Democrats and the Trump administration have not agreed to any "top-line numbers" and remain "trillions of dollars apart," White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters on Thursday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow