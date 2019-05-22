Most Americans believe special counsel Robert Mueller and former White House counsel Don McGahn should testify before Congress, even as a slight majority also think "Congress should move on to other issues," according to a new Monmouth University poll.

Why it matters, via a statement from Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute: "This investigation has become so pervasive that it is seen as distracting Congress from the business of governing. ... [F]urther stonewalling by the Trump administration could actually pay off in short-term political losses for the Democrats as they get bogged down in legal battles over subpoenas."