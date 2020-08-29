NYC public housing tenants say they didn't know they'd be used in RNC video

Screenshot from Republican National Convention video, via NBC News

Three New York City public housing tenants, interviewed for a video bashing Mayor Bill de Blasio that aired Thursday during the Republican convention, told the New York Times they didn't know how it would be used.

What they're saying: "I am not a Trump supporter," one of the tenants, Claudia Perez, told The Times. "I am a first-generation Honduran."

The fourth tenant in the video "said she was a Trump backer and knew the purpose of the video."

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told Axios: "All interview subjects were fully aware of the purpose of the interviews. ... They gave verbal consent on video tape."

Some participants in the naturalization ceremony shown during the convention told The Times and The Wall Street Journal they didn't know they'd be shown, but didn't mind — and some even enjoyed the instant fame.