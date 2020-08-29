58 mins ago - Politics & Policy

NYC public housing tenants say they didn't know they'd be used in RNC video

Screenshot from Republican National Convention video, via NBC News

Three New York City public housing tenants, interviewed for a video bashing Mayor Bill de Blasio that aired Thursday during the Republican convention, told the New York Times they didn't know how it would be used.

What they're saying: "I am not a Trump supporter," one of the tenants, Claudia Perez, told The Times. "I am a first-generation Honduran."

  • The fourth tenant in the video "said she was a Trump backer and knew the purpose of the video."

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told Axios: "All interview subjects were fully aware of the purpose of the interviews. ... They gave verbal consent on video tape."

Some participants in the naturalization ceremony shown during the convention told The Times and The Wall Street Journal they didn't know they'd be shown, but didn't mind — and some even enjoyed the instant fame.

Alayna Treene
Aug 27, 2020 - Politics & Policy

What to expect from Trump's RNC acceptance speech

Staging and lighting is set up on the South Lawn of the White House on August 24, 2020 in Washington, DC. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

On Night 4 of the Republican National Convention, President Trump will deliver a wildly different speech than the one Joe Biden gave last week.

What to watch: Trump will offer a blistering rebuke of Biden’s record and his decades as "a failed" elected official in a closing address that will declare November as a battle between “us vs. them,” campaign officials tell Axios.

Axios
Updated 40 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 24,800,366 — Total deaths: 838,441 — Total recoveries: 16,237,324Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 5,931,511 — Total deaths: 182,069 — Total recoveries: 2,118,367 — Total tests: 76,084,541Map.
  3. Politics: "There will be people who became infected" after attending Trump's RNC speech, Sanjay Gupta says — Trump's big health promises ignore the pandemic's reality.
  4. Business: MGM Resorts to lay off 18,000 furloughed workers — National League of Cities: Airline cuts to small-town routes is a "devastation"
  5. World: Berlin police break up protests against coronavirus restrictionsSome countries see the pandemic as unifying. Not America.
Mike Allen, author of AM
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Top Democrats fear that protests could help Trump win

Protesters confront Sen. Rand Paul outside the White House early Friday. Photo: Leah Millis/Reuters

Democrats close to Joe Biden increasingly fear the looting and violence in cities could help President Trump, especially among the few undecided or wavering Americans.

Why it matters: This is a huge story that helps explain the state of the race, with some Democrats panicking that Trump could win.

