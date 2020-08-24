I'm told this is the speech from tonight's Republican National Convention opener that the Trump campaign thinks will get the buzz tomorrow.

What to watch: In the 9 p.m. ET hour, Vernon Jones, a Democratic state representative from Georgia, will argue that Democrats have abandoned Black voters and the working class.

In an excerpt exclusively for Axios, Jones says, "We are free people with free minds. I am part of a large and growing segment of the Black community who are independent thinkers. And we believe that Donald Trump is the president that America needs to lead us forward."

The big picture: The prime-time lineup of Nikki Haley, Donald Trump Jr. and Sen. Tim Scott is aimed at showing the country a diverse GOP, from the former UN ambassador and daughter of Indian immigrants to MAGA icon Don Jr. to the Senate's only Black Republican.

Don Jr., setting a template for the four nights, will paint Joe Biden as a leftist, while stirring in a positive policy vision for a second Trump term.

A source tells me Don Jr. will say that from China to taxes to immigration to free speech to law and order, "In fact, if you think about it, Joe Biden's entire economic platform seems designed to crush the working man and woman."

Potential breakout star: Sean Parnell, a charismatic former Army Ranger who’s running in a hotly contested Pennsylvania race against Rep. Conor Lamb (D).

