2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Richmond judge extends order blocking removal of Robert E. Lee statue

Protesters gather at a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee defaced with paint from ongoing anti-racism protests in Richmond, Va. Photo: Eze Amos/Getty Images

A circuit court judge in Richmond on Thursday extended an injunction barring the state of Virginia from removing a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from the city's historic Monument Avenue, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.

The big picture: The statue "belongs to the people," Circuit Court Judge Bradley Cavedo said at a hearing Thursday. Cavedo initially issued a 10-day injunction on June 8, days after Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the statue be removed "as soon as possible," and will hold another hearing on July 23.

  • The lawsuit seeking to stop the statue's removal was brought by the great-grandson of two signatories of the 1890 deed that transferred ownership of the land surrounding the statue to the state of Virginia.
  • It argues that the deed required the state to consider the monument "perpetually sacred."

Why it matters: Virginia has been at the center of a longtime national debate about whether Confederate monuments should be displayed publicly. That discussion reached a boiling point when protests over a statue of Lee in Charlottesville turned violent in 2017.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
18 hours ago - Sports

Arthur Ashe statue defaced with "white lives matter" graffiti

Police are investigating after the statue of tennis great Arthur Ashe in Richmond, Virginia, was vandalized with the words "white lives matter" in spray-paint, per WTVR.

The big picture: The statue of the only black man to win the Wimbledon, the U.S. Open and the Australian Open is located on the state capital's Memorial Avenue, which has become a flash-point for Black Lives Protests in the city as it features monuments to Confederate-era leaders. On Tuesday, the city's police chief resigned following criticism of officers' use of chemical irritants and rubber bullets during peaceful protests in the city, ABC News notes.

Felix Salmon
48 mins ago - Economy & Business

The amorality of finance is at the core of America's biggest issues

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Economics is rarely aligned with morality. That's one lesson from the looting example I wrote about last week: Looting is harmful to society, and is criminalized for good reason, even though it can have positive economic consequences.

Why it matters: The disconnect between economic and moral imperatives lies at the heart of the biggest issues facing America today, from the rising appeal of socialism to the question of how to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Former Olympian Lauryn Williams calls for financial literacy provisions in next stimulus package

Photo: Axios screenshot

Lauryn Williams, a former Olympian turned financial adviser, said she'd like to see provisions for financial literacy that targets millennials included in Congress' next coronavirus relief package.

The big picture: Williams said guidelines from the government would outweigh the people who give bad advice to millennials to capitalize off of them. Young people should have access to government sources to "optimize" their finances, Williams said, such as guidance on how much to put in an emergency fund and the most effective way to pay down debt.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow