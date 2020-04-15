47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Burr owes the country an explanation for stock trades, Tillis says

Fadel Allassan

Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis. Photos: Al Drago/Getty Images; Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) "owes everybody in North Carolina and the United States an explanation" after his February stock sell-off that followed private briefings on the coronavirus outbreak, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) told radio host Hugh Hewitt Wednesday.

Why it matters: It's a rare condemnation from Burr's fellow North Carolina senator. Few Republicans, including Rep. Matt Gaetz (Fla.), have spoken out against Burr or Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), who also came under fire for dumping stocks just before the pandemic hit the U.S.

The big picture: Tillis stopped short of asking Burr to resign as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. The Department of Justice is investigating Burr's stock trades, according to the Washington Post, and Tillis said he will "see where the facts lead."

  • "With respect to his chairmanship, that’s a decision that he and, that would be better left to him and the leadership," Tillis said.

