Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) "owes everybody in North Carolina and the United States an explanation" after his February stock sell-off that followed private briefings on the coronavirus outbreak, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) told radio host Hugh Hewitt Wednesday.

Why it matters: It's a rare condemnation from Burr's fellow North Carolina senator. Few Republicans, including Rep. Matt Gaetz (Fla.), have spoken out against Burr or Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), who also came under fire for dumping stocks just before the pandemic hit the U.S.

The big picture: Tillis stopped short of asking Burr to resign as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. The Department of Justice is investigating Burr's stock trades, according to the Washington Post, and Tillis said he will "see where the facts lead."