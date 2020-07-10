22 mins ago - Sports

Blumenthal calls on colleges to cancel fall sports

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.). Photo: Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) on Friday called on major college athletic conferences to cancel their fall sports to ensure athletes' safety during the coronavirus pandemic, the Hartford Courant reports.

Why it matters: It's one of the first interventions from a prominent politician on the topic — and it comes after the Ivy League's move to pause fall sports and the Big Ten's decision to keep its competitions conference-only.

  • The Big Ten's decision, in particular, is likely to have a snowball effect on the rest of the country, and could force all Power 5 conferences to follow suit, resulting in a regionalized fall sports season.

What he's saying: "The Ivy League has taken a principled stand that it’s going to put the well-being and health of athletes first. The bigger football schools, which are dependent on the revenues, may see themselves differently, but my point is, no matter how much a school is a football powerhouse, no matter how big the revenues involved, athletes should be put first.”

  • Blumenthal, a frequent critic of the NCAA, also said that even if other major conferences follow the Big Ten's lead, that would not eliminate the inherent risks of returning to the field.

Kendall Baker
Jul 9, 2020 - Sports

College sports stare down a coronavirus-driven disaster in the fall

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Wednesday was the worst day in college sports since March 12, when the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down.

Driving the news: The Ivy League announced that it will cancel all fall sports and will not consider resuming sports until Jan. 1, 2021 — and Stanford is permanently cutting 11 of its 36 varsity sports to help offset a projected $70 million, pandemic-fueled deficit.

Jacob Knutson
Jul 8, 2020 - Sports

Ivy League pauses fall athletic programs amid pandemic

University of Pennsylvania against Brown University in November 2019. Photo: Nicole Fridling/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Ivy League conference announced Wednesday it will cancel sports because of the coronavirus pandemic and will not reconsider resuming athletic programs until at least Jan. 1, 2021, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: The conference — consisting of Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Cornell, University of Pennsylvania, Dartmouth, Columbia and Brown — was the first to cancel its athletic programs this spring and is now the first Division I conference to call off football.

