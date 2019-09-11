Scientists produce 2 northern white rhino embryos

An international team of scientists and conservationists announced Wednesday they successfully produced 2 northern white rhino embryos, offering potential salvation for the nearly-extinct species, per AP.

The big picture: The northern white rhino population has been obliterated by poaching, with rhino horns in-demand on illegal markets, particularly in Asia. The last remaining male, named Sudan, passed away in 2018. Only 2 females are remaining: A mother named Najin, and her daughter Fatu.