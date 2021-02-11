Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Stay on top of the latest market trends

Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Study: Arthritis drug reduces COVID mortality for severely ill

Photo: Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images

A drug used to treat arthritis lowers the chances of severely ill patients dying from COVID-19, shortens time in hospital and reduces the need for invasive mechanical ventilation, a U.K. study out Thursday shows.

Why it matters: The data from the trial suggests there are now several effective coronavirus treatment options available to health care providers.

  • When used with the steroid dexamethasone, the anti-inflammatory drug tocilizumab could reduce mortality by one-third for patients on oxygen and nearly half for those requiring a ventilator.
  • Tocilizumab is administered by intravenous infusion and is normally used for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.

The big picture: Currently, there are only a few treatment options for those with severe COVID-19. The Food and Drug Administration has approved Gilead's antiviral drug remdesivir and two monoclonal antibody treatments.

  • In June, the series of studies led by the University of Oxford found that the inexpensive and widely available dexamethasone reduced death for patients with severe COVID-19. It soon became part of standard care around the world.
  • 82% of patients in the study taking tocilizumab were also on the steroid dexamethasone.

By the numbers: 2,022 patients were randomly selected to receive tocilizumab, compared to 2,094 patients randomly selected to receive only standard care.

  • The drug increased the probability of discharge within 28 days from 47% to 54%, according to the researchers.
  • The drug also led to fewer patients being put on a ventilator machine and resulted in patients being discharged from hospital more quickly.

What they're saying: "Previous trials of tocilizumab had shown mixed results, and it was unclear which patients might benefit from the treatment," Peter Horby, professor at the University of Oxford and joint chief investigator for RECOVERY, said in a statement.

  • "We now know that the benefits of tocilizumab extend to all COVID patients with low oxygen levels and significant inflammation. The double impact of dexamethasone plus tocilizumab is impressive and very welcome."

What's next: The results from the Oxford study have not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Go deeper

Marisa Fernandez
23 hours ago - Health

CDC asks public to consider wearing 2 masks or adjusting tighter fit

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Wearing two face masks or adjusting a mask to fit more snuggly can better help protect against COVID-19 and its highly transmissible variants, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised in new guidance out Wednesday.

Why it matters: Modeling shows the B.1.1.7 variant from the U.K. could become the dominant strain in the U.S. by the end of March, said Anthony Fauci, President Biden's chief medical adviser, on Wednesday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bryan Walsh, author of Future
18 hours ago - Health

The pandemic's coming new normal

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Library of Congress/Corbis via Getty Images

As both vaccinations and acquired immunity spread, life will likely settle into a new normal that will resemble pre-COVID-19 days — with some major twists.

The big picture: While hospitalizations and deaths are tamped down, the novel coronavirus should recede as a mortal threat to the world. But a lingering pool of unvaccinated people — and the virus' own ability to mutate — will ensure SARS-CoV-2 keeps circulating at some level, meaning some precautions will be kept in place for years.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Axios
17 hours ago - Health

Fauci: 20,000 pregnant women have had COVID vaccine without complications

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci at the White House in January. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

NIAID director Anthony Fauci said during a White House briefing Wednesday that 20,000 pregnant women have been vaccinated against COVID-19 without complications.

Why it matters: The new figure comes weeks after the World Health Organization altered its guidance for pregnant women and inoculation to say those at high risk of exposure to COVID-19, or who have comorbidities that increase their risk of severe disease, may be vaccinated, in line with CDC guidance.

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!