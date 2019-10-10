Why the Northeast's carbon pricing system matters

Data: Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative; Chart: Axios Visuals

The consortium of Northeast and mid-Atlantic states that have a carbon pricing system for power plants is out with a new report that shows there the money raised is going.

Where it stands: States that belong to the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), which auctions pollution "allowances" under its cap-and-trade system, have steered a total of $2.4 billion into those areas since the program launched in 2009, the report shows.