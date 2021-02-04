Sign up for our daily briefing

New data show few Americans have borrowed from retirement during pandemic

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: Investment Company Institute; Chart: Axios Visuals

A survey last month from Kiplinger and digital wealth management company Personal Capital found that 60% of respondents had taken some form of withdrawal from their IRA or 401(k) during the coronavirus pandemic, but new data suggests those numbers were a bit high.

What's new: Kiplinger has since amended its results and reports that just "a third of respondents took a distribution or loan from their retirement account."

Driving the news: Those numbers better align with a new report from the Investment Company Institute, which tracks retirement plan assets.

  • "A strong majority (65 percent) of US individuals did not take financial actions as a result of COVID-19," ICI's survey finds.
  • The other 35% took a variety of actions, namely using emergency savings and credit cards.

What they're saying: "The survey findings are consistent with the data ICI has published throughout the pandemic based on actions reported by recordkeepers to defined contribution (DC) retirement plans," ICI says. (Defined contribution plans are mainly 401(k)s and similar plans rather than pensions.)

  • Through the first three quarters of 2020, ICI's data found that 3.4% of plan participants took withdrawals from their DC accounts, including 1.2% who took hardship withdrawals.
  • DC plan recordkeepers identified 4.4% of DC plan participants who took CARES Act coronavirus-related distributions.
  • At the end of September 2020, 15.4% of DC plan participants had loans outstanding.

The bottom line: "Together, these two sets of data—the self-reported actions from the survey and the administrative recordkeeper data based on actual DC account activity—contradict claims that large numbers of savers turned to withdrawals or loans from retirement plans in response to COVID-19 financial stress," ICI analysts say in their report.

  • "To the contrary, Americans appear to have placed a high priority on preserving their retirement savings."

Margaret Talev
12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive poll: Republicans favor Greene over Cheney

Data: SurveyMonkey; Chart: Axios Visuals

Conspiracist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is far more popular than Rep. Liz Cheney among Americans who align with the Republican Party, according to a new Axios-SurveyMonkey poll.

Why it matters: As the House GOP caucus is being torn over calls to yank Cheney from congressional leadership for backing Donald Trump's second impeachment, and strip Greene from committee assignments for her baseless conspiracy theories and violent rhetoric, these findings show how strongly Trumpism continues to define most Republicans.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
2 hours ago - World

Trouble brewing in the eurozone

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Increasing lockdowns, a mutating virus and a botched vaccine rollout have the eurozone headed for a double-dip recession, weighing heavily on its currency and pushing the dollar higher.

Why it matters: The weak dollar (down 10% from its 2020 highs) has been a linchpin for some of the biggest consensus trades this year — strong commodities, skyrocketing U.S. equity prices and emerging market stocks and bonds.

Jeff Tracy
2 hours ago - Sports

The debate over trans inclusion in federally-funded athletics

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

President Biden's executive order prohibiting LGBTQ discrimination in federally-funded athletics represents a significant step forward for transgender women athletes.

What it says: The order — which targets discrimination in all areas, not just sports — states that schools receiving federal funding must allow biological boys who self-identify as girls onto girls' sports teams or face federal action.

