Office attire apparel sales are soaring as COVID cases fall
American office workers are having their own back-to-school spending moment.
What’s happening: Outlays on “return-to-office attire” are soaring as workers head back amid a sharp nationwide decline in COVID-19 cases, according to a MasterCard Spending Pulse report released Wednesday.
By the numbers: Apparel sales rose 37.6% in February, compared with a year earlier.
- Both outpaced overall retail sales (excluding auto), which were up 8.7%.
The bottom line: Out with the sweatpants, in with the office clothes.