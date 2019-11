Fast food chains around the country are changing the physical structure of their restaurants to adapt to the era of food delivery apps such as Uber Eats and GrubHub Inc., Reuters reports.

Why it matters: The increase in digital orders has become a "major growth area" for chains, and it helps them save on labor and real estate costs, per Reuters. As such, chains, like Chopt and Chick-fil-A, are getting rid of tables and cash registers.

