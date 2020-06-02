Why it's hard to form planets in the middle of a star cluster
Photo: NASA/ESA/STScI/Aura/Westerlund 2 Science Team
Scientists think most stars in our galaxy play host to planets, but 20,000 light-years away, a dense cluster of stars is proving to be the exception to that rule.
Why it matters: New research from scientists using the Hubble Space Telescope found the core of the star cluster Westerlund 2 is inhospitable to newly forming planets.
- Researchers think that the dearth of worlds is likely due to immense radiation from huge nearby stars blowing away any planet-forming dust clouds.
- Moving away from the core of the cluster, however, disks of gas and dust that give rise to planets seem plentiful.
Go deeper: Iron rain on an alien world