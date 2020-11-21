Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

New research suggests global wildlife may avoid a biodiversity catastrophe

Bryan Walsh, author of Future

A newly hatched loggerhead turtle crawls on the beach in Turkey. Photo: Mustafa Ciftci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

New research indicates endangered wildlife around the world may not yet be headed toward an extinction wave.

Why it matters: From climate change to widespread habitat destruction, the wildlife with which we share this planet are under tremendous stress. But their apparent resilience gives us hope that we won't leave this planet biologically impoverished.

Background: In a world where there are more than 8 million estimated species — the vast majority of which haven't even been identified yet — it's difficult to really know just how endangered endangered species are.

  • But some alarming analyses in the past estimated that on average vertebrate species had declined by more than 50% since the 1970s, enough to put the planet on track for what's been called the "Sixth Extinction."

Yes, but: In a study published in Nature this week, researchers used advanced statistical tools to try to discover the true rate of decline in vertebrates.

  • They found a more hopeful picture: less than 3% of vertebrate species are catastrophically declining, and once they are removed from the picture, "the picture changes dramatically," Brian Leung, a biologist at McGill University and the lead author of the paper, told Cosmos.

Details: Those earlier pessimistic estimates had been driven by the relatively small number of species that truly are on a highway to extinction.

  • Instead of a global biodiversity catastrophe, the researchers behind the new study found a few geographic clusters of systematic losses, but no clear trend for most species.
  • Those clusters mean conservation efforts might best be targeted at specific geographic areas that are under threat, like the Indo-Pacific region, which is home to severely endangered birds and freshwater mammals.

The bottom line: As long as humans continue to spread out across the planet and warm the climate, pressure will grow on endangered species. But the situation is far from hopeless.



Felix Salmon, author of Capital
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

The surprisingly strong U.S. consumer

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Most Americans are doing surprisingly well, financially, in the face of a major pandemic raging across the country.

Why it matters: The health of the U.S. consumer is one of the main reasons why a second stimulus is perceived to be much less urgent than the first one was.


Bryan Walsh, author of Future
5 hours ago - Health

Why we're numb to 250,000 coronavirus deaths

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The U.S. passed 250,000 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 this week, a figure that is truly vast — too vast, perhaps, for us to comprehend.

Why it matters: The psychic numbing that sets in around mass death saps us of our empathy for victims and discourages us from making the sacrifices needed to control the pandemic, while it hampers our ability to prepare for other rare but potentially catastrophic risks down the road.


Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
6 hours ago - Economy & Business

Journalists face volatile media landscape

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The pandemic has been a nightmare for thousands of journalists out of work —and for additional thousands trying to navigate jobs amid fear and uncertainty.

Why it matters: Recent departures, deals, layoffs and restructurings amid the pandemic have journalists questioning whether there's stability anywhere within the industry.

