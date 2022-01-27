Scientists coax frogs' cells into regrowing limbs

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Photo: Murugan et al., Science Advances 2022
A cocktail of compounds can coax an African clawed frogs' cells to regrow a hind limb, researchers reported this week.
Why it matters: The approach could inform efforts to regenerate limbs in other animals and reveal how biological signals guide the fate of cells.
How it works: Scientists placed a silicone cap containing five different chemical compounds that are found in the embryonic environment over the wound where a frog's leg was amputated.
- They removed the cap after 24 hours and returned the frogs — which have the ability to regenerate limbs when they are tadpoles but lose it as they become adults —to live their tank lives for the next 18 months.
- After about four months, frogs treated with the device and compounds began to regrow new limbs, eventually with bones, nerves, muscles and toes. (Those with just the device also started to regrow, cued by the physical pressure from the device, but never to the same extent. Those without either the device or the compounds grew short spikes.)
Yes, but: It wasn't a perfect limb. It didn't have nails and the webbing between the toe projections was still abnormal.
- Future research might look at the effect of longer exposure to the compounds, trying a different cocktail or periodically reapplying the device to the wound. And then there is the challenge of trying to regrow limbs in mammals.
- Limbs are very complex — the cells and genes that make them aren't fully understood, says Michael Levin, an author of the study published in Science Advances and a biologist at the Allen Discovery Institute at Tufts University.
- Guiding the animal's own cells with chemical signals is "a much more viable alternative for now" than micromanaging them with gene editing or gene therapy, he says.
The big picture: The study "shows us we can potentially kick-start latent pathways that once existed or were silenced through other developmental signals," says Nirosha Murugan, an associate professor at Algoma University in Ontario, Canada, and another author of the study.
- And there could be different processes for regeneration, she says.
- In the study, leg regrowth didn't include the same exact stages seen in normal limb development.
The bottom line: "Living systems can do a lot more than what they normally do," Levin says.