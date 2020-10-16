1 hour ago - Technology

Republican rage targets Facebook and Twitter

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Republicans and conservatives are unloading on Facebook and Twitter a day after the companies limited the sharing of a New York Post story based on emails and files apparently stolen from Hunter Biden.

Where it stands: The attacks are passionate, but the likelihood of government action against the platforms remains low. Even the most realistic and increasingly popular proposal — to punish online platforms by removing their prized liability shield — would be a steep uphill battle.

Driving the news: Republicans are rallying around shrinking or eliminating Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which immunizes tech platforms against lawsuits over both moderation decisions and the material their users post.

  • "We're going to take away their Section 230 unless they shape up," President Trump said after bringing up the news at a North Carolina rally Thursday.
  • House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told reporters Thursday that, in light of the news, "it's time to scrap" Section 230.

At the Federal Communications Commission, chairman Ajit Pai said in a Thursday statement that he plans to go through with crafting rules aimed at limiting the scope of Section 230 protections, as Trump requested in an executive order.

  • Pai said the agency's general counsel concluded that the FCC has the legal authority to do so, an idea that critics on both the right and left have questioned.
  • Any FCC action will depend on a Trump victory in November. Pushing the commission in this direction is a nonstarter for Democrats.

Republicans could also turn to the courts to scotch Section 230. The Supreme Court, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote earlier this week, should look for a case that would let it narrow the law's scope.

  • But for now, at least, getting the John Roberts court to hear such a case and deliver a precedent-breaking ruling may amount to Republican wishful thinking.

The most effective path to rein in Section 230 goes through Congress, which could pass new legislation.

  • There's bipartisan interest in that idea, but the parties' motives are at odds. Republicans focus on claims of anti-conservative bias, while Democrats want to hold tech platforms more accountable for the spread of misinformation.
  • The New York Post case has Republicans furious, while Democrats are likely to see it as a success in the fight against misinformation.
  • It's harder than ever to see them working together on this issue.

Beyond Section 230, Republicans are pursuing other lines of attack against the tech platforms.

  • Hearings: Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans plan to subpoena Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to make him testify next Friday on the matter. Panel member Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) also wants to subpoena Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Both executives are already sure to be grilled about the move when they testify alongside Google CEO Sundar Pichai at a Senate Commerce hearing Oct. 28.
  • Antitrust: Some, like Rep. Ken Buck, reupped calls for antitrust enforcement against the big tech platforms as a response to the moves against the Hunter Biden story.
  • Campaign finance law: In a Thursday letter to Zuckerberg, Hawley argued that halting the spread of the story may be a campaign finance violation, since the move serves, Hawley contends, as an in-kind contribution to the Biden campaign.

Reality check: A hearing might be dramatic, but none of these approaches is likely to show results.


Go deeper

Scott Rosenberg
4 hours ago - Technology

Facebook and Twitter, the reluctant gatekeepers

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Deciding who gets to say what online is a complex business in the best of times, and the 2020 election is showing social media platforms just how messy it can get.

The big picture: Balancing concerns over misinformation, hacking and foreign meddling against free-speech principles is already hard enough. Tackling it in real time in the middle of a political knife fight is almost certainly going to go awry.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Scott RosenbergIna Fried
Oct 15, 2020 - Technology

Hunter Biden story trips social media misinformation alarms

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

In 2016, hacked emails and foreign meddling shaped the political fight, and social media took much of the blame. Afterwards, the platforms designed circuit breakers to avoid a repeat in 2020.

What's happening: Those breakers tripped Wednesday at both Facebook and Twitter to stop the spread of a New York Post story that reported allegations about Joe Biden's son Hunter, based on what the paper said were emails provided to it Sunday by Rudy Giuliani.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
18 hours ago - Podcasts

Ted Cruz on Big Tech and the New York Post's Hunter Biden story

Twitter today is alight with conversations about a New York Post story on Hunter Biden. But you can't find a link to the story on Twitter, and you'll be temporarily blocked if you try to share it — due to concerns that the story is based on hacked, or possibly manipulated documents. Facebook has also put sharing limits on the story.

Axios Re:Cap talks with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) about Big Tech censorship, election disinformation, and why he plans to subpoena Jack Dorsey, but not Mark Zuckerberg.

