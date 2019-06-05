Report: At least 60 pro-democracy protestors killed in Sudan

At least 60 pro-democracy protestors have been killed this week by paramilitary forces in Sudan, according to civil society groups, the Guardian reports.

The backdrop: Protests that began late last year and toppled longtime dictator Omar al-Bashir in April continued after a Transitional Military Council (TMC) said it planned to rule for three years until elections could be held. When demonstrators refused to leave the streets, the crackdown began. Now, TMC leader Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan says all agreements with the opposition have been cancelled.