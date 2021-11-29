Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi announces bid for New York governor

Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.) announced Monday he will run for governor of New York in 2022.

Why it matters via Axios' Alayna Treene: Suozzi’s announcement makes him the 18th House Democrat to announce he will not seek re-election. It comes as Democrats are increasingly concerned about their prospects of keeping the House majority in the 2022 midterm elections.

Suozzi is also a key House Democratic centrist who’s been a lead player in ensuring the state and local tax deduction — a top priority for a number of Democrats in blue coastal states — is reinstated in Biden’s Build Back Better package.

What he's saying: "I'm running for governor of New York state. I feel great about it and my family feels great about it," Suozzi said Monday.

"I have the background and proven ability to do this job," he added.

The big picture: His candidacy broadens the field of Democratic candidates challenging incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, who assumed the position after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned amid an investigation into sexual harassment accusations.

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) last month announced her candidacy.

For the Republican nomination, Andrew Giuliani — son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani — and Rep. Lee Zeldin have announced their candidacies.

