Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi announces bid for New York governor

Rep. Tom Suozzi speaking outside of Congress in December 2020. Photo: Cheriss May/Getty Images
Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.) announced Monday he will run for governor of New York in 2022.
Why it matters via Axios' Alayna Treene: Suozzi’s announcement makes him the 18th House Democrat to announce he will not seek re-election. It comes as Democrats are increasingly concerned about their prospects of keeping the House majority in the 2022 midterm elections.
- Suozzi is also a key House Democratic centrist who’s been a lead player in ensuring the state and local tax deduction — a top priority for a number of Democrats in blue coastal states — is reinstated in Biden’s Build Back Better package.
What he's saying: "I'm running for governor of New York state. I feel great about it and my family feels great about it," Suozzi said Monday.
- "I have the background and proven ability to do this job," he added.
The big picture: His candidacy broadens the field of Democratic candidates challenging incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, who assumed the position after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned amid an investigation into sexual harassment accusations.
- New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) last month announced her candidacy.
- For the Republican nomination, Andrew Giuliani — son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani — and Rep. Lee Zeldin have announced their candidacies.
