Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Calif.) was moved out of the intensive care unit of a Washington, D.C., hospital Monday after three weeks of treatment for pneumonia that's not related to the novel coronavirus, his family confirmed in a statement. He's still in hospital but his condition is no longer considered critical.

The big picture: DeSaulnier's condition deteriorated after he was hospitalized on March 20 after "complications of pneumonia from a traumatic rib fracture that occurred after falling during a run," per his chief of staff, Betsy Arnold Marr. "Our dad is a fighter, he has made good progress," his two sons said in the statement. "This would be difficult enough at any time, but given the daily dangers we all face from coronavirus, his path ahead is especially complicated."