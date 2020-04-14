1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier moved out of intensive care, but remains in hospital

Rebecca Falconer

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier during a December House Rules Committee hearing in Washington, D.C. Photo: Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Images

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Calif.) was moved out of the intensive care unit of a Washington, D.C., hospital Monday after three weeks of treatment for pneumonia that's not related to the novel coronavirus, his family confirmed in a statement. He's still in hospital but his condition is no longer considered critical.

The big picture: DeSaulnier's condition deteriorated after he was hospitalized on March 20 after "complications of pneumonia from a traumatic rib fracture that occurred after falling during a run," per his chief of staff, Betsy Arnold Marr. "Our dad is a fighter, he has made good progress," his two sons said in the statement. "This would be difficult enough at any time, but given the daily dangers we all face from coronavirus, his path ahead is especially complicated."

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier in critical condition with pneumonia

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier during a House Rules Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., in December. Photo: Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Images)

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Calif.) is in a critical condition in hospital with pneumonia that's not related to the novel coronavirus, per a statement Saturday evening by his chief of staff, Betsy Arnold Marr.

Details: He was hospitalized last Friday in a serious condition with "complications of pneumonia from a traumatic rib fracture that occurred after falling during a run," Arnold Marr said. "Unfortunately, Congressman DeSaulnier’s condition has deteriorated and he is in critical condition," the statement added. "The doctors are doing everything they can to care for the Congressman." He tested negative for COVID-19.

Keep ReadingArrowMar 22, 2020 - Health
Axios

Boris Johnson moved out of ICU but remains in hospital with coronavirus

Johnson last December. Photo: Kate Green/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of intensive care but is continuing to be monitored at St. Thomas' Hospital in London, according to a Downing Street spokesperson.

Why it matters: It's a sign of improvement after Johnson spent three nights in intensive care for the coronavirus. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab remains in charge of the government.

Go deeperArrowApr 9, 2020 - World
Rebecca Falconer

Mark Meadows resigns from Congress to become Trump's chief of staff

Former North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows at the Capitol in December. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Rep. Mark Meadows officially resigned from Congress on Monday, ahead of becoming the new White House chief of staff.

The big picture: Meadows announced last year his retirement from Congress and was named by President Trump as Mick Mulvaney's replacement earlier this month. Per Axios' Alayna Treene, Meadows has been actively preparing for the role during the transition period and has been working closely with Mulvaney. Alayna reported Sunday that he would formally start as Trump's new chief on Tuesday.

Go deeper: Becoming White House chief of staff during coronavirus

Keep ReadingArrowMar 31, 2020 - Politics & Policy