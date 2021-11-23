Rep. Louie Gohmert announced Monday his bid to become Texas attorney general in 2022 and said he's already raised $1 million in his effort to unseat the incumbent, fellow Republican Ken Paxton.

The big picture: The Texas congressman and Trump loyalist joins a crowded field of candidates challenging Paxton, who is under investigation by the FBI and is facing securities fraud charges.

These include Texas land commissioner George P. Bush, the son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and last of the Bush family still in office.

Yes, but: Paxton won the endorsement of former President Trump in July.

What he's saying: "Though our current AG has had two terms, it seems he really started working harder after so many of his most honorable and very top people in the AG's office left, complaining of criminal conduct," Gohmert said in a video announcing his bid.

"If you allow me, I will not wait to be my busiest until after some bad press about legal improprieties. I'll start boldly protecting your rights on day one."

Gohmert said he'd campaign on election security and immigration issues.

For the record: Paxton has pleaded not guilty in the securities fraud case and denies any wrongdoing over the FBI investigation into allegations that he used his office to benefit a wealthy donor.

What to watch: State Rep. Matt Krause and former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman are among the other Republicans running in the race, with the primary set for March next year, per NBC News.