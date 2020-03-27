South Carolina Rep. Joe Cunningham tests positive for coronavirus

Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-S.C.) has tested positive for COVID-19, the freshman congressman revealed publicly on Friday.

Where it stands: The 37-year-old is the third known member of the House to contract the virus, after Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) and Rep. Ben McAdams (D-Utah) announced they tested positive last week. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is the only known senator to have tested positive.

Details: Cunningham said he lost his sense of smell and taste on March 17, but only discovered this week that those were symptoms associated with the virus. He entered self-quarantine on March 19 after the congressional physician said he had been in contact with someone known to have the virus. Cunningham received his result on Friday.

"I am grateful that my family remains in good health and urge South Carolinians to follow the guidelines and recommendations from the CDC and other health experts so that we can recover from this public health threat."

— Rep. Joe Cunningham in a statement