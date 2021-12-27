Sign up for our daily briefing

Rep. Jayapal urges Biden to use executive action to deliver spending plan

Rebecca Falconer

Rep. Pramila Jayapal at an October hearing on Capitol Hill. Photo: Michael Reynolds/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) called on President Biden Sunday to "use executive action" to deliver his signature climate and social policy legislation that's stalling in the Senate, after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) rejected the plan.

What they're saying: "Taking executive action will also make clear to those who hinder Build Back Better that the White House and Democrats will deliver for Americans," wrote Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, in a Washington Post op-ed.

  • Jayapal said the caucus would "continue to work toward legislation for Build Back Better, focused on keeping it as close to the agreed-upon framework as possible" in an effort to pass Biden's $1.75 trillion spending plan.
  • She added the group would soon release its own plan for actions "including lowering costs, protecting the health of every family, and showing the world" that the U.S. "is serious about our leadership on climate action."

Worth noting: Jayapal alleged in the op-ed that Manchin "went back on his commitment to the president and seemingly killed the bill on national television," in comments to Fox News.

  • "In a town where your word is everything, this was a stunning rebuke of his own party’s president," she wrote, doubling down on comments she made after Manchin made his announcement.

The big picture: Manchin wields unparalleled power in a 50-50 Senate, Axios' Hans Nichols notes.

  • After he announced he wouldn't support the Build Back Better Act, the White House accused him of breaching his commitments. But the White House has since said that conversations "will continue" with Manchin's office, per Reuters.
  • Biden has vowed that he and Manchin "are going to get something done."
  • Representatives for Biden and Manchin did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Go deeper: How the Biden climate agenda could be rescued after Manchin stunner

Emma Hurt
Dec 23, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Biden doubles down on filibuster rule change to pass voting rights

President Biden is willing to support "whatever it takes," including working around the Senate's filibuster rule, in the name of passing voting legislation. He has shifted his position on the filibuster in recent months.

Driving the news: "If the only thing standing between getting voting rights legislation passed and not getting it passed is the filibuster, I support making an exception on voting rights for the filibuster," Biden said during an interview with ABC News on Wednesday night.

Rebecca Falconer
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Harris: U.S. democracy role model status at risk over voting rights law

Vice President Kamala Harris during an event at the U.S. Treasury Department in Washington, D.C., this month. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris told CBS News in an interview broadcast Sunday that the U.S. standing as a global role model would be under threat if voting rights legislation failed to pass.

What she's saying: "[P]eople around the world watch what we do as America, because we have held ourselves out to be a model of the efficacy of the ability of a democracy to coexist with an economic strength and power," Harris told CBS' "Face the Nation."

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 2 hours ago - Science

Winter storm lashes Pacific Northwest as Southern states swelter

A snowy scene in Wrightwood, Calif., on Saturday. Photo: Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Thousands of customers were without power Monday as a storm pummeled the Pacific Northwest — forcing several highways in Northern California and Nevada to close, with travel warnings issued in the snow-lashed Sierra Nevada.

Threat level: "Significant snowfall" was pounding West Coast mountain ranges and the Intermountain West, with the National Weather Service warning of "record cold" weather for parts of the West Coast. Meanwhile, the U.S. South was experiencing "unusually warm temperatures," with dozens of cities in the lower 48 states on track for their warmest December on record.

