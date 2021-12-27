Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal at an October hearing on Capitol Hill. Photo: Michael Reynolds/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) called on President Biden Sunday to "use executive action" to deliver his signature climate and social policy legislation that's stalling in the Senate, after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) rejected the plan.
What they're saying: "Taking executive action will also make clear to those who hinder Build Back Better that the White House and Democrats will deliver for Americans," wrote Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, in a Washington Post op-ed.
- Jayapal said the caucus would "continue to work toward legislation for Build Back Better, focused on keeping it as close to the agreed-upon framework as possible" in an effort to pass Biden's $1.75 trillion spending plan.
- She added the group would soon release its own plan for actions "including lowering costs, protecting the health of every family, and showing the world" that the U.S. "is serious about our leadership on climate action."
Worth noting: Jayapal alleged in the op-ed that Manchin "went back on his commitment to the president and seemingly killed the bill on national television," in comments to Fox News.
- "In a town where your word is everything, this was a stunning rebuke of his own party’s president," she wrote, doubling down on comments she made after Manchin made his announcement.
The big picture: Manchin wields unparalleled power in a 50-50 Senate, Axios' Hans Nichols notes.
- After he announced he wouldn't support the Build Back Better Act, the White House accused him of breaching his commitments. But the White House has since said that conversations "will continue" with Manchin's office, per Reuters.
- Biden has vowed that he and Manchin "are going to get something done."
- Representatives for Biden and Manchin did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.
Go deeper: How the Biden climate agenda could be rescued after Manchin stunner