Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) called on President Biden Sunday to "use executive action" to deliver his signature climate and social policy legislation that's stalling in the Senate, after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) rejected the plan.

What they're saying: "Taking executive action will also make clear to those who hinder Build Back Better that the White House and Democrats will deliver for Americans," wrote Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, in a Washington Post op-ed.

Jayapal said the caucus would "continue to work toward legislation for Build Back Better, focused on keeping it as close to the agreed-upon framework as possible" in an effort to pass Biden's $1.75 trillion spending plan.

She added the group would soon release its own plan for actions "including lowering costs, protecting the health of every family, and showing the world" that the U.S. "is serious about our leadership on climate action."

Worth noting: Jayapal alleged in the op-ed that Manchin "went back on his commitment to the president and seemingly killed the bill on national television," in comments to Fox News.

"In a town where your word is everything, this was a stunning rebuke of his own party’s president," she wrote, doubling down on comments she made after Manchin made his announcement.

The big picture: Manchin wields unparalleled power in a 50-50 Senate, Axios' Hans Nichols notes.

After he announced he wouldn't support the Build Back Better Act, the White House accused him of breaching his commitments. But the White House has since said that conversations "will continue" with Manchin's office, per Reuters.

Biden has vowed that he and Manchin "are going to get something done."

Representatives for Biden and Manchin did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

