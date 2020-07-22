2 hours ago - Health

Rep. Ann Kuster: Coronavirus vaccine development needs "leadership from the top"

Photo: Axios screenshot

Even with the many companies that are working tirelessly to produce a vaccine to treat COVID-19, Rep. Ann Kuster (D-N.H.) said she wants to resolve any inequities in production and distribution for Americans who need it most, during an Axios virtual event on Wednesday.

What they're saying: "We have the best science in the world and we have terrific manufacturing in place. What we really need is leadership. Leadership from the top. ... I want to make sure they have the support of Congress, and that people like Dr. Fauci at the NIH and Dr. Redfield at the CDC are the people we’re taking our cues from, not to politicians that may not be honest with the American people."

Watch the Axios event live

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 2 mins ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

A chaotic Senate Republican lunch on Tuesday revealed that the White House and GOP senators remain far apart on key priorities in the next economic package, and that it's unlikely a bill will be passed by the end of next week.

Why it matters: More than 32 million Americans are currently receiving some form of unemployment benefits. The parties are considering a short-term extension of those.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
22 hours ago - Health

Fauci says he wasn't invited to Trump's coronavirus press briefing

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN around 4 p.m. Tuesday that he has not been invited to President Trump's 5 p.m. coronavirus press briefing, and that he most recently spoke to the president last week.

Why it matters: The press briefing will be Trump's first since he ended them in April at the request of aides who believed they were hurting his poll numbers. Even as coronavirus cases surge across the U.S., the briefing will not feature Fauci, the nation's top infectious-diseases expert.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
21 hours ago - Health

Trump acknowledges virus will likely "get worse before it gets better"

President Trump admitted at his first coronavirus press briefing since April that the outbreak in the U.S. will "probably, unfortunately get worse before it gets better," adding: "Something I don't like saying about things, but that's the way it is."

Why it matters: For weeks, Trump has dismissed the rise in infections as a product of more testing, insisting that the coronavirus will "just disappear" one day. He repeated that claim on Tuesday, but called the surge in cases in the South "concerning" and urged all Americans to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible: "Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow