Rep. Ann Kuster: Coronavirus vaccine development needs "leadership from the top"

Even with the many companies that are working tirelessly to produce a vaccine to treat COVID-19, Rep. Ann Kuster (D-N.H.) said she wants to resolve any inequities in production and distribution for Americans who need it most, during an Axios virtual event on Wednesday.

What they're saying: "We have the best science in the world and we have terrific manufacturing in place. What we really need is leadership. Leadership from the top. ... I want to make sure they have the support of Congress, and that people like Dr. Fauci at the NIH and Dr. Redfield at the CDC are the people we’re taking our cues from, not to politicians that may not be honest with the American people."

